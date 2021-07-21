The board of directors of the Veterans and First Responders Memorial at Fairfield Glade is excited to announce the launching of the Founders 200 Club, a new category of giving through which donors will be permanently recognized at the Robinhood Park site of the memorial.
This Founders Club will be for the first 200 individuals, businesses or organizations that make a tax-deductible donation of $1,000 or more to the memorial.
They will then be automatically enrolled in the Founders 200 Club and will become a part of a permanent display listing the names of the Founders 200 Club.
This Founders Club is a critical part of the success of the memorial.
While many other forms of donations are appreciated and vitally important to its success, this Founders Club will provide the core support needed to assure the construction of a meaningful and well-built memorial.
The Veterans and First Responders board of directors is committed to ensure the memorial is a fitting tribute to those who have served or are currently serving us in a military or first responder capacity, providing for our safety and well-being and most importantly, protecting our freedoms.
The memorial complex will consist of a flag plaza and a memorial garden.
It is hoped that a groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Veterans Day this year with construction beginning at the Phase I “Flag Plaza” soon thereafter. This will be dependent upon our fundraising success.
Visit www.vfrmemorial.com for a more complete update on the plans and status of the memorial and for details on how to donate.
The website also provides more information on other forms of giving and donor recognition. This is an Internal Revenue Service approved 501(c)(3) charitable organization.
