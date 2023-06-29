The eighth annual Cruisin Into Summer on June 17 was another huge success with 180 cars registered.
“Club members showed up in droves to volunteer and help make this just a truly outstanding day,” said Mike Ingrassia of Plateau Corvette Club, which organizes the annual event in Fairfield Glade.
“The weather was perfect with a slight breeze that kept us (mostly) cool all day! Compliments on the venue, the car show, the bake sale, the corn hole tournament were heard over and over from our attendees.”
Risa Murphy and the women of the Plateau Corvette Club baked more than 470 items and sold more than 380 cookies, brownies, apple pie, assorted pie bars and dog treats.
As in the past six years, the Ms. Senior Cumberland County Queens provided support by distributing ballots for the People’s Choice Award and dancing lessons at last year’s event.
“The cornhole tournament was enjoyed by all who played,” Ingrassia said. “After it was over, there were lots more that played just for a good time and a little friendly competition. Thank you, Cindy and Fred, for organizing the cornhole!”
The intimate setting at The Square at Fairfield Glade allows visitors to mingle amongst the antique, street rods, foreign cars and, of course, the largest show of Corvettes on the Plateau.
The crowd enjoyed the 1950s-’60s music by Donna and D.J. Garrison.
Food offerings included Willow Catering’s pulled pork sandwiches, Dawg-Umms’ brats and hamburgers, and homemade Hit n Miss Ice Cream.
Car clubs that help make this event successful include the Plateau Corvette Club, East Tennessee Corvette Club, Cookeville Corvette Club, The Pistons Car Club from Cookeville and Plateau British Car Club.
Dave Kirk Automotive sponsored the People’s Choice Award, and the first-place trophy winner was Dan Davis with his 1967 Sunbeam.
Donations for drawings were provided by Fairfield Glade Community Club and Christy’s Pub Grub.
Proceeds from the bake sale and Crusin related events will be donated to community charities in November.
So far, Plateau Corvette Club has contributed more than $12,000 to community charities since the Cruisin into Summer event started in 2014.
A special thank you to Zurich Homes for their support of this event as part of the Fairfield Glade Community Partner Sponsor program.
Cruisin into Summer is hosted by the Plateau Corvette Club, the third-largest Corvette club in the Southeast Region.
The club began with a group of Corvette owners in Fairfield Glade.
Membership quickly expanded to include members from Crossville, Cookeville, Lake Tansi, Monterey, Livingston and Sparta.
The group meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Landers Crossroads, 228 Interstate Dr., Crossville.
The club takes great road trips with different dining venues and is involved in many charitable events, said Cruisin into Summer organizer Dom Janusky.
Visit plateaucorvetteclub.com or Facebook, or email plateaucorvette@gmail.com for more information about the club.
