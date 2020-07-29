Area law enforcement agencies will participate in an absolute auction beginning at 5 p.m. Aug. 1 at the 10th annual Cumberland County Gun Show.
More than 100 guns will be sold by auctioneer and former County Mayor Kenny Carey in the Livestock Barn at Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd.
Proceeds will benefit law enforcement projects, including new equipment, education and training.
“Times are tight, but we are looking for creative ways to assist our law enforcement departments in Cumberland County” said Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster.
Anyone purchasing a confiscated gun will be required to pass a background check available at the auction.
To receive a bid card, stop by the auction table in the small building during the Gun and Knife Show from 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Aug. 1. Additional bidders can obtain cards at the Livestock Barn from 5 p.m. until the end of the auction.
All items up for auction can be viewed and handled in the Livestock Barn starting around 3 p.m. Bidders must provide address, phone number and provide a copy of a valid driver’s license.
Vendors from all over the Southeast will have guns, knives, hunting equipment and more to sell and trade at the show.
Admission to the show and auction is $5 per adult and free for ages 15 and younger, thanks to Bilbrey Funeral Home.
“This is an exciting addition to our successful Gun Show at the Complex to support the local community,” said Donnie Moody, Cumberland County Community Complex director.
The Gun and Knife Show will take place Aug. 1-2 at the Community Complex. Parking is free.
The event’s purpose is to raise funds to promote programs for area children and to showcase the Cumberland County Community Complex.
Visit GKSHOW.ORG for the latest information. Those interested in participating may call Moody at 931-484-6431 go to the Vendor Information section of the website.
Event sponsors include Bilbrey Funeral Home, Dave Kirk Auto, Plateau Animal Hospital, Cumberland County Playhouse, Cumberland County Government, Cumberland Medical Center, NRA, city of Crossville, Daisy Outdoor Products, Forte’s Restaurant on the Square, National Wild Turkey Federation, Rural King, and Flowers Bakery.
