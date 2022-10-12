At a recent wine tasting, the wine club was exploring rose wines.
The group tasted one from France made with a grape called Counoise [pronounced “Coon-wah”]. I have never heard of this varietal. There are more than 1,300 different wine grapes, I can’t possibly know them all.
I thought it might be rare, so I had to do some research. Come to find out, it is not rare at all! In fact, it is one of the allowed grapes in making the AOC Chateauneuf du Pape. There are more than 1,500 acres grown in France alone.
There are 60 acres, all at Tablas Creek Vineyards in California and smaller amounts in Paso Robles. It’s also grown Washington, Oregon and New York. Only a handful of wineries in the world produce it as a single varietal.
All this got me thinking … what are the rarest grapes in the world?
Keep in mind, an acre is 208-by-208 feet or 43,560 square feet. The acre, by the way, was originally an English unit of measurement that described the amount of land that an ox could plow in a day.
Here are the Top 10 rarest grapes.
There is just one single vine in the Great Western Vineyard in Victoria Australia which has never been identified. No DNA markers relating it to any other varietal has ever been found.
It is believed to have been planted in the early 1800s, when Great Britain initially settled the area as a penal colony in 1788, a date which became Australia’s national day. No wine is ever made from it as birds and other critters get to the fruit first.
Blatterle, an Italian red grape on the verge of extinction with only 2 producers cultivating the last known 4 acres of the variety.
Caberlot, a genetic cross between cabernet franc and merlot, is one of the rarest grape varieties in the world. As of July 2020, there are only 5 acres found in Italy of this variety known to be grown today.
Assyrtiko is a white wine grape indigenous to the island of Santorini Greece with only 7 acres. Vines there are thought to be more than 150 years old.
A grower in Lodi, CA, planted 1 acre in 2015 and harvested their first crop in 2020. Time will tell when it is released later this year.
Persan was presumed extinct for many years until 22 acres were discovered by accident by some local growers in France. It is a red grape variety used in the production of a small handful of wines in Savoie.
Lacrima di Morro d’Alba from Italy was once down to 30 acres until it formed its own DOC. Now there are more than 500 acres. I have a few bottles in my cellar.
Tyrian, from Australia, is a cross between the Spanish wine sumoll and cabernet sauvignon. As of 2016, 76 acres are known to exist.
With just 125 acres all in Italy, Susumaniello certainly fits in that category. DNA typing showed a close genetic relationship between sangiovese and ten other Italian grape varieties. I happen to have a few of these in my cellar.
Rotgipfler is a white wine from Austria with less than 300 acres. Apple and citrus on the nose and the palate.
Brachetto is predominantly from the Piedmont region of northwest Italy, with 400 acres in existence. Brachetto tend to produce light-bodied, highly aromatic wines with distinctive notes of strawberries.
In the DOCG region of Brachetto d’Acqui, the grape is used to produce a slightly sweet sparkling wine that is similar to lambrusco and is sometimes called the red equivalent of Moscato d’Asti.
Spain has 400 acres of Txakoli [chock-oh-lee], which creates traditionally a homemade wine and consumed at home. This high-in-acid, lightly fizzy wine and has a great deal of minerality and salinity, making it perfectly refreshing to sip with seafood, cured meats, and hard cheeses.
According to “Wines From Spain,” a trade organization, as recently as 2001, less than 1,000 cases, of txakolina were exported to the United States. By 2009, it was up to more than 10,000 cases. Almost all of it is drunk in the summer months, mostly in restaurants.
Turbiana from Italy is a unique native grape grown only on the southern shores of Lake Garda. This small region may lose half of its 750 acres for a planned mass transit railroad system.
From Pflaz Germany, ortega is a cross of Muiller-Thurgau and another lessor known grape, the siegerrebe. What ortega lacks in acidity, however, it makes up for in sugar levels, thus making it a good choice for cool-climate regions.
One of Ortega’s main roles in German wines is to supplement riesling in poor vintages, bringing some sweetness and body to wines that are otherwise lacking. 2016 data shows 1,100 acres and declining. I have a few late harvest Ortegas in my cellar.
Furmint is another white grape from the famous Tokaji region of northeastern Hungary used in Tokaji Aszú dessert wines, but also available as a dry wine in a similar in style to riesling. A 2017 survey shows there are less than 2,000 acres from this region and in Austria.
By contrast, there are more than 850,000 acres of cabernet, 650,000 of merlot, 500,000 of chardonnay planted worldwide.
Happy Drinking, Chris
