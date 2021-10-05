Fairfield Glade's annual Get Involved Expo planned for Thursday at The Square has been postponed until Oct. 22.
The weather forecast of 80% rain for Thursday prompted the postponement, said Mary Jo Paige, Fairfield Glade Community Club's director of marketing and events.
The rescheduled event will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 22 at The Center at Fairfield Glade.
The Get Involved Expo is designed to be an arena uniting community residents with Fairfield Glade clubs and Cumberland County nonprofit agencies as a means for getting involved in the community.
Call 931-484-3722 for more information.
