We just finished our eighth consecutive month with above-normal rainfall.
A total of 5.90 fell in Crossville in May, and that is about two-thirds’ an inch above normal for the month. About 6 1/2 inches was recorded about 7 miles south of Crossville.
With one month to go before we are even halfway through the year, our rainfall total is now more than 40 inches! We have a good chance of breaking another yearly rainfall record the way things are going.
May was a cooler-than-normal month, but I think June is really going to heat up and be hotter than normal. And I’m expecting summer and fall to be hotter than average.
It is really going to start to heat up for the week ahead with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. The humidity will be on the increase so look for the heat index to be uncomfortable.
Our next chance of storms will come Thursday and Friday and, in this type of a weather pattern, they would tend to be dropping down from the northwest and usually produce quite a bit of wind and lightning. So I think we could see heavy storms dropping down from Kentucky anytime from Thursday through Saturday morning. I will keep you posted.
We have a full moon coming up on Friday, It will rise in the eastern sky near sunset and it is known as the Strawberry Moon.
On June 7-8, if you are up around midnight, you can see the moon along with Jupiter and Saturn in the eastern sky.
For Cumberland County weather statistics, you can call the weather line at 931-707-5533, 24 hours a day.
I am always available at weather1@charter.net if you have a weather question or need weather data.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.