Sometimes you just stumble upon new plants unexpectedly in a garden center or nursery or plant catalog or at a garden show. Several years ago at the Master Gardeners Spring Show, a vendor had a plant of Peony Bartzella, the yellow peony. I tried to purchase it but he said it was just for display, not for sale, so I went on a hunt for the plant among my favorite plant catalogs and located one. Warning: This is not an inexpensive plant! I think at the time I paid around $70 for it. I don’t know if it has come down in price, but it is a beauty and well worth having in the garden. It is in bloom now, and although not a prolific bloomer yet, it makes me smile when I see its lovely yellow flowers.
Another plant, far less expensive and found locally at Lowe’s, is the Flamingo Willow. Warning: This is a fast grower! A two foot specimen in a gallon pot is now at least 6-8 feet high and wide. Because it is a willow and we have a septic field, I felt I couldn’t grow it in the back yard where it’s roots might invade the field for moisture, so it’s planted out by the road at the end of our driveway. This plant must have flowers in order to reproduce, but I have not seen them. The foliage is the star for this plant. The leaves are a fetching combination of creamy white, pink, and pale green. And being a willow, it is very flexible and its branches blow gracefully in the wind. It’s lovely thing and would grace your garden if you have the space for it. It would be stunning by a pond.
At the other end of the size spectrum is a wee plant that packs its own punch, Callirhoe involucrata, also known at Wine Cups or Purple Poppy Mallow. This is a plant that trails along the ground and unfortunately looks much like a weed until it blooms which it is doing now. The flowers are a bright pink with white centers and about an inch or more in diameter. This may not sound too spectacular, but the color is so intense that it draws your attention. It is said to be grown in Ladybird Johnson’s gardens in Texas. It is hardy here and doesn’t seem to make a pest of itself, spreading just enough to be a welcome guest or permanent resident. They can apparently be found in the wild, but I have never seen one growing wild, so perhaps not around here.
We are fortunate that our climate provides just what rhododendron and azaleas need to flourish and often become spectacular. Along that line, I have to recommend that you visit Genesis Gardens soon for their astonishing display of these magnificent plants. They will be going over soon. However, one you will not likely find at Genesis Gardens is the yellow Rhododendron Capistrano. Bill Pinkerton assured me it was merely cream, not actually yellow, but I wanted one anyway, just for the sake of having a “yellow” one. And to me, it is actually a lovely soft shade of yellow, and even though the plant itself is still very small, only about 2 feet tall, it rewarded my effort by producing a wonderful large head of its soft yellow flowers. Looking online, I see that breeders have been working with the yellow color and have now produced some quite spectacular shades of yellow-flowering Rhododendrons. Check them out if you want to branch out into some interesting new shades of Rhododendrons for your garden.
Finally, a plant I really bought for someone else, Louisiana Iris “Red Velvet Elvis.” Our previous librarian was an Elvis fan, so I bought one for her and sent it to her when she relocated, and thought I better have one for myself as well. Warning: when this plant is happy, it spreads quite briskly in the garden and could become a nuisance if you have limited space. After just a few years, it takes up a space about 6 feet long and 2 feet wide. Though often found along stream banks in the wild, it will grow in many conditions quite happily. In fact, I am ready to share starts of it if anyone would like to come and dig out a clump. I don’t want to get rid of it because the flowers are quite wonderful, but since my space is limited, I can’t have “Red Velvet Elvis” stealing the show. Geranium Rozanne, about which I have written before, needs room to spread her wings now too.
So I encourage your to try something new and different in your garden this year, along with the familiar and beloved plants you’ve always grown. You may find delights and wonders you never expected that can take you on new gardening adventures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.