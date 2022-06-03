Cumberland Medical Center is pleased to bring its annual Health Fair back to Fairfield Glade from 8-11 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at The Center at Fairfield Glade at 128 Stonehenge Dr.
The event is free of charge and will provide a variety of resources to help manage one’s health.
Free health screenings such as blood pressure, body mass index, lung function, grip strength and oxygen saturation will be available.
A variety of information will be provided from departments such as Breast Center, Cancer Center, Cardiology, Diabetes Center, Emergency Department, Endoscopy Center, Lifeline Medical Alert, Physical Therapy, Sleep, Wellness Complex, Wound Care and Volunteer Services.
The following optional lab work will be available during the event: a fasting complete blood count for $10; blood type, comprehensive metabolic profile, hemoglobin A1C diabetic screening, PSA prostate screening and fasting lipid profile for $15 each; B-12 level and folic acid (folate) for $25 each; thyroid profile for $40; free and total testosterone levels for $45; and Vitamin D screening for $50.
Cash, checks or credit card payments for screenings will be accepted at time of service.
In conjunction with the Health Fair, CMC will conduct two “In the Classroom” physician talks. Seats are limited, so guests are encouraged to RSVP before Monday, June 6.
Dr. John Sherrill, who is board certified in Internal Medicine with Crossville Medical Group, will host an 8:30 a.m. talk on Longevity and the Future of Healthcare.
Gynecologic and urinary master surgeon Dr. Michael Good will hold a special talk on female urinary incontinence at 10:30 a.m.
Good is board certified and practices at Crossville Medical Group.
RSVPS are requested for both talks by calling in advance to 931-459-4262.
Cumberland Medical Center is a proud member of Covenant Health, the region’s largest integrated health care delivery system.
