The Cumberland County Health Department is offering flu vaccines at no charge to the community during a special “Fight Flu TN” vaccination event Nov. 19.
“Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others in our community from the flu,” said Cumberland County Health Department Director Mindy Doyle. ”The flu can make you very sick, keep you away from work, school and other activities, put you in the hospital or even take your life. We urge everyone in Cumberland County who hasn’t received a flu shot yet to get one now, and this event is a great time to do it.”
The Cumberland County Health Department will provide flu shots Nov. 19 at no cost to anyone who wishes to receive one at the Cumberland County Health Department (1503 S Main St, Crossville, TN) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Cumberland County Health Department recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages six months and older. The flu vaccine is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over age 50 and those with chronic medical conditions. The flu shot remains the best protection against influenza.
For more information about the flu and getting a flu vaccine, contact your health care provider, call the Cumberland County Health Department at 931-484-6196 or visit tn.gov/health/fightflu.
