On the tail of last month’s public meeting and panel discussion, “Overdose: Cumberland County’s Epidemic,” a follow-up meeting entitled, “Fighting the Stigma,” will be held March 28.
The meeting will be held in Building 1 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at the corner of Miller Ave. and Tenth St. Overflow parking is available at Cornerstone Baptist Church. The meeting begins with an informal meet and greet beginning at 11:30. Lunch will be provided at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at noon and last until 1 p.m.
Reservations for attendance and the meal can be made by contacting the coalition office at 931-210-3084.
