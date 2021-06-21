FGCC announces Mirror Lake Blast canceled, Hoot postponed

Fairfield Glade Community Club announced the cancelation of the planned June 21 Mirror Lake Blast concert sponsored by Dave Kirk Automotive, featuring country music recording artist and season 17 winner of The Voice, Jake Hoot.
The cancelation is due to predicted inclement weather.
The Club will still host Hoot, but will be postponed until Aug. 16.
The Mirror Lake Blast lineup will continue on June 28 with Jeff Allen & AC Drive, Soul Soup on July 5, July 12 with the Little Russell Band, July 19 with FoxFire NewGrass Band, Soul Fissh on July 26, Melissa Ellis on Aug. 2, Aug. 9 with the The Jay Eric Band, Aug. 23 with a return of Soul Soup, Aug. 30 with Carrie Hassler Classic Rhythm & Blues, and Alter Eagles on Sept. 6.
Concessions open at 5 p.m. with the music starting at 5:45 p.m. All concerts are weather permitting. Bands are subject to change.
