A Fairfield Glade area man accused of stabbing a friend during a night of drinking will go to trial on felony assault charges in December, following an appearance in Cumberland County Criminal Court earlier this month.
Louis Ed Anderson, 57, was indicted by the grand jury in November 2021 on a charge of felony aggravated assault, with an alternate theory charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Fairfield Glade Police and Cumberland County sheriff’s investigators responded to a report of a stabbing incident at a residence on Runnymeade Dr. July 14 and found Teddy Allred being treated by medics on the scene.
Allred had been stabbed multiple times in the back and abdomen, according to a police report released at the time.
He was rushed to the parking area of Fairfield Glade Food City on Peavine Rd., where medics were met by a medical helicopter for transport to The University of Tennessee Medical Center’s trauma center for treatment of his injuries.
It is believed Allred has since recovered from his injuries.
Anderson was taken into custody at the scene and following several hours of questioning, was placed under arrest.
Anderson is represented by Crossville attorney Jeff Vires and is currently under a $10,000 bond.
Motion hearings were set for Aug. 19 and the trial in December.
