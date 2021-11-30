A Cumberland County man was cited into General Sessions Court after it was alleged he assaulted another patient at Cumberland Medical Center's emergency room Sunday.
Crossville Police Lt. Jonathan O’Neal wrote in his report he responded to the hospital ER shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of an altercation. He said he was told a man had struck another with a broom handle, breaking it.
John Keith Newton, 52, 338 Timothy Dr., told police he believed the victim was someone who had hurt a child so he hit him. He said he realized later he had mistaken the man for someone else and apologized.
Newton did not tell police for whom he had mistaken the other patient.
The victim declined to press charges. But due to the circumstances, misdemeanor citations were issued to Newton for vandalism of the broom handle and disorderly conduct.
Newton will appear in General Sessions Court.
