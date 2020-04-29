Strong winds blowing from the south toppled three tall pine trees across the road on Hwy. 70 W., near the intersection with Kings Row, late Wednesday morning. The downed trees caused damage to transmission lines belonging to Frontier and used by Spectrum. In addition, up to six trees were leaning dangerously toward the roadway. Crossville Fire and Rescue used a chain saw to cut the trees and the city’s street department and Tennessee Department of Transportation had crews on the scene to remove the trees. Traffic was temporarily rerouted onto Waterview Dr., and the small section of Hwy. 70 W., was closed during the tree removal. The roadway was reopened around 11:30 a.m.