CHRONICLE. Centennial Edition. 3,000 ACRE TRACT 1S LEASED AS SITE FOR STONE QUARRY. From Crossville Chronicle Issue of March 3, 1927. Production of Stone for Building Looms As Important Industry for This County. Indications now point to this section soon becoming an important section for the shipment of building and flag stone, Several projects are now in course and the beauty of the sand stone of this section for building purposes is rapidly becoming known to such a degree as promises much activity in that line at no distant date.
Capt. T. F. Peck Leases. Capt. T. F. Peck of Etowah, has just lased his 3,000 acre tract near Crossville to John Oman, Nashville. Mr. Oman will open a quarry for flag stone. Just how soon he will begin operations or to what extent he plans to develop the business is not as yet known as the lease has just been signed by Capt. Peck and Mr. Oman has not yet had time to mature his plans.
Scarritt College. More than a year ago Scarritt College, Nashville, purchased 20 aces of land seven miles east of Crossville from N. D. Walker and several cars of building rock have been quarried and shipped to Nashville for the erection of buildings for the college.
May Ship to Detroit. At this time negotiations are under way with a Catholic organization for rock to erect an important edifice at Detroit, Michigan. If the deal goes through there will be 1,000 or more cars of this fine native sand stone shipped to the automobile city for creating the proposed Catholic cathedral.
Local Building. The first building to be erected here from native sand stone was the high school building, which was erected for a court house. When the court house was burned and the present one was erected the old building was converted into a high school building. It was erected some forty years ago. The next building was the county jail. That was followed by the First National Bank building. Since that time several residences have been built from this native stone. Perhaps the most handsome business building in town is the filling station of Bandy and Walker, which is built of this stone and has a tile roof.
By those versed in such things, the beauty of this stone for building purposes is said to be unsurpassed anywhere in the United States. The supply here being the most reasonable that it should find much favor in the cities of the state, especially, while it is likely to extend much beyond the confines of the Volunteer State.
1956 Editors Note: Well, it certainly has found “much favor” and “beyond he confines of the Volunteer State”. By some it has been classed as “Tennessee’s Pink Gold.” It is permanent economy enduring beauty and adds dignity, elegance and timelessness for any building in which it is used. You find it in any place you go almost all over the world; patios in Mexico; swimming pools in Hawaii, and gardens in Cuba, just to name a few of the most unusual and perhaps most distant places.”
