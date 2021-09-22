Cumberland County Playhouse has reinstated its COVID-19 safety procedures.
Playhouse senior management and the board of directors made the decision based on the virus’ increasing numbers in the Upper Cumberland region. It was made effective Wednesday morning.
“We STRONGLY ENCOURAGE YOU to wear a mask at all times while in the building,” said a Playhouse release. “We ask you to be RESPECTFUL and RESPONSIBLE. We want the Playhouse to be a SAFE SPACE for everyone.”
The release continued, “Please be respectful of your fellow patrons and Playhouse staff members, including each person’s desire for space, face coverings and a safe experience.”
Sanitized, individually wrapped masks are available for all patrons who want them.
Playhouse representatives also “HIGHLY ENCOURAGE” everyone to practice social distancing as they move throughout the building.
Common areas, high-touch points and hard surfaces — including doors, door handles and handrails — are regularly cleaned and sanitized, and seating areas are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis, the release said. Hand-sanitizer stations are also provided throughout the lobby for patrons’ use.
Playhouse box office and front-of-house staff are required to wear masks and/or plastic face shields at all times. The release noted that 92.6% of all Playhouse employees are vaccinated.
“To you, our patrons, we respectfully ask that if you have been ill or shown symptoms of illness in the two weeks leading up to your visit to the Playhouse, please call our box office at 931-484-5000,” the release said. “We will gladly exchange your tickets for another performance.”
