Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity was recognized with two top honors at the annual Tennessee State Habitat for Humanity Conference held in Murfreesboro in July.
The Crossville-based affiliate was awarded ReStore of the Year, 2022 for its ReStore location at 329 McLarty Lane in downtown Crossville. Profits from the donated merchandise sold in the ReStore help to provide a way for people in need of decent, affordable housing to become homeowners.
The Construction Volunteer of the Year 2022 award was presented to Gene Taylor, an 18-year veteran volunteer of the local organization. Taylor has personally helped build an estimated 54 new construction builds and 14 recycles to provide individuals and families in our community with access to safe and affordable housing. Taylor has been the driving force in building better, more efficient houses so that families in the community can feel the effects physically and financially of energy-efficient homes.
Habitat has served Cumberland County for over 25 years, building 75 new homes during that time.
To volunteer, build with or learn more about the mission of Habitat and support it with a tax-deductible contribution, visit www.cchabitatforhumanity.com or call 484-4565.
