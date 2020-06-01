Crossville water and sewer rates are projected to hold steady going into the 2020-’21 budget year.
That’s not the turn that was first anticipated during May 19 budget talks, during which a cash flow shortfall was revealed.
“Fred says we need to raise rates, otherwise we’re going to go into state management again,” City Manager Greg Wood said of Finance Director Fred Houston while members of Crossville City Council began looking at the utilities’ projections for the coming year during a video-conferencing session.
“You see that you are showing in the red there,” Wood added.
Maintaining current rates means administrators will stop the practice of doubling up on loan payments for capital projects. Crossville Finance Director Fred Houston said the city has been doubling up on payments of five loans.
“If we leave it like that, we’ll pay those off in three years,” he said. “If we go back to normal payments, then we probably will pay them off in six years.”
The total payoff on the five loans is a bit more than $5 million, with original loan retirement dates ranging from 2024 to 2035. The interest rates on the loans are 2% or lower.
Houston said during the session it’s been his intention to approach the Council on whether to continue the practice or drop back to normal payment amounts.
“Absolutely, that’s what needs to be done,” said council member Scot Shanks.
At May’s regular Council meeting, it was agreed to pay $1.4 million for relocation and easements of water and sewer lines for the Hwy. 127 N. widening project. Wood also reminded Council members during budget talks about environmental and archaeological work at Meadow Park Lake that’s projected to come in at more than $2 million.
The Council voted in December to pay $1.27 million for water lines to Brookhaven Dr. and Highland Lane off Hwy. 127 S. That money is part of the $15 million in capital improvements for the water department budgeted in 2020-’21.
Officials have been discussing refinancing loans to improve the city’s bond rating. The consensus among Council members during the budget talks leaned toward refinancing debt within the utilities, particularly with the lower interest rates now available.
