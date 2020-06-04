Crossville land owners may need to brace for higher taxes next year.
City Council passed its 2020-’21 budget and a 64.05-cent property tax rate per $100 valuation on first reading Tuesday. The 5-cent hike in the property tax rate is proposed to overcome a $27,000 deficit in balancing the $17.73 million budget for the coming year.
“This is not the most definitive, certain budget I’ve put together because there’s so many unknowns,” said City Manager Greg Wood during the Council’s monthly work session. State funding cuts are anticipated, as well as revenue shortfall from the COVID-19 crisis. The city is also losing $50,000 in annual subsidies from a special census.
Officials said the proposed tax increase would generate $200,000.
The city initially looked at raising the tax rate by 10 cents, but a phased-in salary increase for city workers was put on hold due to the pandemic. The first and most costly phase of $600,000 was implemented earlier this year. Wood said he hopes to implement the second phase in January, barring a second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks.
“We’ve cut a lot of things,” Wood explained. “There’s no equipment there to put off buying.”
Council member Scot Shanks noted that previous budgets have shown significant shortfalls. Wood explained that those deficits have been addressed by delaying equipment purchases and spreading out projects over two or three budgets.
“That’s why I didn’t have a huge level of discomfort doing a deficit budget, because I knew those projects would run over to the next year,” he added. “We’ve cut back on those so much — I don’t have a comfort level.”
Council members in attendance expressed their hesitancy to commit to the tax increase. Thus, the first reading was approved “in title only,” giving the public the opportunity to give feedback and city officials opportunities to crunch numbers more before the third and final passage of the budget later this month.
“It’s just that we have a pretty significant rainy day fund,” noted Shanks. The cash in the reserve fund, said finance director Fred Houston, is about $12 million.
“And you may end up needing that,” Wood replied. “The thing with the increase is, you can always go back next year and roll it back. But if you don’t do it, you’re out of luck.”
The city is expecting to lose $600,000-$700,000 in sales tax revenue due to Gov. Bill Lee’s “Stay at Home” order that shuttered non-essential businesses in the state from mid-March to May 1 to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“Are you thinking it’s possible we might have a second wave in the fall?” asked council member Rob Harrison about Wood’s reluctance to balance the budget with reserve funds.
“Absolutely,” Wood replied. “It makes me nervous. But if we don’t, we’ve got a bunch of capital projects that got pulled out.”
Wood said he worries that continuing to chisel at the rainy day fund in lieu of raising taxes is taking a step backward and could mean higher tax increases in the future.
The budget includes no clothing allowances for city employees. In lieu of pay raises, workers will be awarded one-time bonuses, with those making less than $30,000 annually awarded higher amounts. The second-tier salaried workers will receive 1% bonuses, with the highest-paid workers receiving 1/2%.
Wood said he hopes the postponed salary increases can be implemented in January, barring another COVID-19 outbreak.
“I’ve made my argument,” Wood said. “You guys get to make the decision.”
Voting to adopt the budget in title only on first reading were Harrison, Shanks, Mayor James Mayberry and council member Art Gernt. Council member J.H. Graham III did not attend the meeting.
A public hearing on the proposed budget and property tax rate will be at 5:30 p.m. June 9 in Crossville City Hall. It will be followed at 6 by the monthly council session, during which the budget and tax rate increase will be up for consideration and possible action on second reading.
