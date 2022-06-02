A sign of technological advances in transportation reached the Crossville Regional Planning Commission when the first electric vehicle charging station site plan was presented and approved.
While it is not the first venture into electric charging stations in the Crossville area — Cracker Barrel installed a charging station in its parking lot a few years ago — it is the first site plan presented to the city planning commission.
Planners granted approval of the site plan for the charging station. The two-station charging section is being installed on land owned by Executive Inn management on its own property and will face the strip mall that formerly was home of the Hank Williams Jr. store. It is north of I-40 off N. Main St. and will be across the drive and parking lot servicing Subway.
Under the city’s new site plan review ordinance, all charging station site plans must be submitted to city planners for review and approval by the planning commission.
In other business on the May agenda, the following action was taken:
•APPROVED unanimously the subdivision of a parcel off Frost Rd. at the request of Randy Barnwell. The 1.29 acres being created in a new lot off a parcel greater that 5 acres with variance waiving soil testing and environmentalist’s signature on the plat approved. The lot has an existing house with no affect on field lines by the lot creation.
•APPROVED a three-lot subdivision located on Sparta Dr. and requested by Bruce Cannon. The lots are being created from a parcel greater than 5 acres. The developer is proposing a mainline sewer extension along the rear of the lots. Preliminary approval was requested and granted.
•APPROVED final plat for Sky View Meadow Phase II. Proposed is a 21-lot addition, including 980 feet of roads, water and sewer, all of which have been installed. The work is pending approval of city staff. The approval is pending the approval of roads and water lines.
•APPROVED for attachment to the minutes City Planner Kevin Dean’s monthly report that reflected inhouse plats in progress: a one-lot inhouse approval of the Dean Dairy division along Stout Dr.; Chick Fil-A simple two-lot combination into one lot of N. Main St.; Port Haven resubdivision of lots 3-4 into one lot along Hwy. 70 W.; and Bruce Cannon division of a simple one-lot subdivision on Peavine Rd.
Also in the report were inhouse plat completions: a simple two-lot division located off Dorton Way.
From July 2, 2021-May 13, 42 items have been reviewed inhouse: 23 preliminary lots; 131 final lots; 94 new lots; $3,900 in fees collected; 126,617 acres subdivided; 2,221 feet of new roads, 2,262 feet of new water lines and 3,583 feet of new sewer lines.
