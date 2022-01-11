A Crossville man and woman face a felony theft charge for taking packages left at homes by delivery services in what police call an incident of “porch pirating.”
It took place in the 600 block of Sparta Dr. around 11:45 a.m. Dec. 28, according to Crossville Police Det. Tim Vandever’s report.
The package the two were charged with taking was valued at $1,250.
Charged with theft of property of more than $1,000 is Tristan Monroe King, 24, Maranatha Lane, and Leah Ann Hayes, 40, Maple St.
Police were dispatched to the area on a report of two people being seen taking packages off a porch.
Based on a clothing description provided by police, Det. J.C. Hancock found the pair walking about 50 yards from the address and stopped them for questioning.
During a consent to search them, police recovered a new, unopened electronic game controller that included the name and address of the person who had ordered the item.
The owner told officers she was also missing a package of rings. Between where the couple was detained and the house where the packages were missing, police found a shipping package and more boxes with the victim’s name and address, according to the report.
The boxes had been opened, and items were missing.
The two were then taken to the Justice Center, where they were booked and placed under bond. They were given a court date to appear in General Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.