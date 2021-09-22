Crossville City Council will decide Thursday whether to spend more than $2 million to buy properties on N. Main St. and Livingston Rd.
The matters are among those the Council will decide in a special-called meeting at noon in City Hall Conference Room 317 at 392 N. Main St.
Two of the properties, owned by Cappo Real Estate Holdings LLC of Morristown, total more than 5 acres and sit at N. Main St. and Livingston Rd. Jeffrey Cappo, manager of the holdings group, signed a $1 million purchase agreement for the property Tuesday.
Council members have been eyeing the property as the site of a proposed city recreation center.
Also awaiting Council approval is a $1.25 million agreement with Philip C. Bodanza for the purchase of real estate at 127 Livingston Rd. Bodanza signed the agreement Monday.
O.D. Pugh Jr. signed an agreement Sept. 16 to sell his property at 107 Livingston Rd. for $115,000.
Other matters on the special-called meeting agenda include consideration and possible action on:
• a resolution authorizing application for a Multimodal Access grant to fund downtown street lights
• an interlocal agreement with South Cumberland Utility District
• fund request and application for a new account with Local Government Investiment Pool
• purchase final return pump for wastewater treatment plant
• repair pump for lift station
• Catoosa pump drives replacement
• stream determination engineering funds
