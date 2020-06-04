A Crossville woman was taken into custody five days after she allegedly struck a child on a bicycle with her car and then left the scene of the crash, according to reports.
Natasha Reshone Notario Aguilar, 36, 112 Hazel Lane, is charged with leaving the scene of an injury crash (a misdemeanor), driving on a suspended license and was cited for no proof of insurance.
The incident occurred on May 21 in the 200 block of Lantana Rd. when police responded to a report of a child on a bicycle being hit by a vehicle and the driver of the car leaving the scene.
The ten-year-old child, who suffered an ankle fracture, was taken to Cumberland Medical Center for treatment and later released.
A description of the vehicle — a silver BMW — was given to police. On May 26, police received a Crimestoppers tip that the car was parked at a house in Prentice St. with a tarp over the front.
Further investigation revealed the car had markings on it as if it had been involved in a crash with a bicycle.
The suspect was taken into custody and told police that the child’s mother came to her car, cussing her while she attempted to talk to the mom.
The woman said she left when “she thought he (the child) was OK because he popped back up,” Ptl. Keith Sadula wrote in his report.
The driver left, telling the mother that she just lived in a nearby trailer park if police needed to speak to
her.
During discussions with Lt. Larry Qualls, however, the woman indicated she left the scene because her license was suspended.
Aguilar will answer to the two charges in General Sessions Court at a later date, and will appear in Municipal Court to answer to the charge of not having insurance.
She was released under $2,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.