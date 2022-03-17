Gas prices are going up, and Cumberland County is feeling the pinch.
“We’re still what we budgeted for the fiscal year; however, the last load of diesel we got in February exceeded our $3 per gallon [budget],” Jennifer Turner, deputy finance director, told the budget committee of the Cumberland County Commission during its March 8 meeting.
“I anticipate the first bill that we see on the last load we ordered will exceed both diesel and gasoline.”
The county used an average cost of $2.75 per gallon for gasoline and $3 per gallon for diesel to budget for fuel costs in the 2021-’22 fiscal year. The average cost per gallon through February was $2.50 for diesel fuel and $2.35 for gasoline.
So far, the county has spent $535,015.93 on fuel.
Finance Director Nathan Brock said, “We’re hoping lower prices earlier in the year will offset that.”
“Do not be surprised if you see some budget amendments to do some clean-up for some departments before the end of the year,” Turner told the panel.
AAA reported earlier this week gas prices rose 24 cents the week before, setting a new record-high average price of $4.13 per gallon for gasoline. That’s up 85 cents a gallon from a month before and $1.44 more per gallon than one year ago.
According to AAA, the price of crude oil was above $123 per barrel following the Russian invasion of Ukraine but had fallen to below $110 per barrel at the time of the report March 14. However, the market remains volatile, the organization cautioned.
Higher prices are also impacting vehicle purchases.
The budget committee approved a $65,916 budget amendment for the solid waste department, with $26,916 to go toward the purchase of a roll-off truck.
“Our truck bid came in 15% higher at roughly $202,000,” Solid Waste Director Conrad Welch told the committee.
The county’s Finance Committee approved a bid from Worldwide Equipment of Knoxville for a new Mack truck for $201,916, contingent on approval of the budget amendment by the full commission when it meets March 21.
The additional funds will come from the department’s fund balance. Welch said there is a 320-day minimum wait for delivery of the new truck.
Welch said the price of containers has also increased significantly this year that he has decided to delay additional purchases.
“We did buy some, but we’ve got approximately $39,000,” he said.
He asked to transfer that money to the other supplies and materials line of the budget for repairs to trucks and equipment.
“The price of equipment and repairs has gone up so much that we’re broke,” Welch said of the department’s repair budget.
The $39,000 will be split between the waste pick-up and recycling center budgets.
The budget amendment was unanimously approved.
Welch did advise the committee the purchase of property on Hwy. 127 N. had closed and work would soon begin on clearing the site and preparing to move the Woody Convenience Center. The existing center is being taken by the state for the Hwy. 127 N. road project.
The state will reimburse the county for the cost of moving the center, but those funds won’t be paid until the county has vacated the site.
“There’s a little bit of an overlap,” Welch said.
He may return in coming months for funds to complete the project ahead of the reimbursement.
The school system has also encountered long waits and higher prices for buses. The committee approved a $42,100 budget amendment to cover the additional cost of four standard buses and one special education bus. Bids came in about 10% higher than budget, and the school system had anticipated an 8% increase in costs.
The Finance Committee on Friday approved the purchase of four standard buses from The Bus Center in Murfreesboro, TN, for $456,900, and the purchase of a special education bus from Central States Bus Sales in Lebanon, TN, for $85,789.
Additional funds will come from unused funds budgeted for driver bonus payments, maintenance and repair services and vehicle parts.
The schools hope to receive the new buses by November.
The budget committee is preparing to start its 2022-’23 budget deliberations. A tentative draft calendar sets the kick-off meeting for May 5 at 8 a.m., with an all-day meeting with various county departments, fire prevention and emergency medical services.
Meetings will continue into July, with a hope of completing the budget by mid-July.
