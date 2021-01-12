The Cumberland County contractor who pleaded guilty to home improvement fraud in August and who was named in September in connection with the same crime in an unrelated case.
Samuel Darin Hughes, 53, 131 Legion Loop, formerly of Fairfield Glade, was arrested on a single count of home improvement fraud Jan. 3. He was placed under $10,000 bond and will make an initial court appearance in Cumberland County General Sessions Court,
In September, Hughes was named in an incident report claiming thousands of dollars were paid him to perform contractor work on a Meadow Lane residence. A homeowner told Sheriff’s Investigator David Hamby he had paid two checks totaling $10,500 on March 29 for work on a storage shed, deck, pump and installation of gutter guards.
The resident said gutter guards were installed and deck work done valuing $1,900, but no other work had been started. He shared text messages between himself and the contractor that were exchanged prior to authorities being contacted.
On Aug. 5, Hughes pleaded guilty to an information charging he accepted money to perform home improvements to two victims and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. He pleaded guilty to one count and the second count was dismissed.
Condition of probation was that he pay restitution in the amount of $25,200 in restitution to the two victims at a rate of $500 each months. Court costs were waived so that all funds would go to two Fairfield Glade homeowners.
It is not known how the latest charge will affect Hughes’ probation status because of the date of the offense.
