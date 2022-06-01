Fairfield Glade Community Church will have a community-wide concert featuring Jeff and Sue Duffield at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19, in the church at 521 Snead Dr.
Hailing from the Nashville area, this couple is sure to make the audience laugh with their native Jersey humor.
Included will be many inspirational segments and countless inspirational stories.
Sue is a well-documented professional with a background as singer/songwriter as well as a former radio personality who has been touring since 1974.
Many classical, oldies, country and gospel songs from the past 50 years will be performed.
Admission is free; a goodwill offering will be taken to offset future community programs, concerts and events.
