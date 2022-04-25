Cumberland Countians can expect low temperatures in the 30s again Wednesday morning.
Frost is possible, but it will be scattered.
This should be the last of freezing temperatures. Sometimes there is a light scattered frost into the first or second week of May.
It is looking sunny and warmer from Wednesday-Friday with high temperatures climbing from 65 on Wednesday to 75 on Friday.
Look for scattered thunderstorms and warm temperatures from the weekend into next week.
It was 47 years ago — on April 24, 1975 — that a killer tornado hit Cumberland County around 3:30 in the afternoon in the Mayland area crossing Hwy. 70 N.
Two mobile homes and a brick residence were destroyed. Other houses and businesses were damaged.
One fatality and four injuries occurred in mobile homes. Numerous trees were twisted and broken.
The tornado was only on the ground for a mile and a half and was about 440 yards wide. It was an EF-2, with winds estimated between 113-157 mph.
After looking over all of the data, it continues to look like our temperatures will be above normal every month from May-August, with July likely being the hottest month of the summer.
Those looking for past weather data can send an email to weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.