At the end of March, we announced that our Fairfield Glade police chief, Mike Williams, had accepted a position with the Tennessee Board of Regents as assistant vice chancellor/chief of police of Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology.
Thanks to everyone’s hard work and contributions to the department over the past seven years, and the department’s reputation and accreditations, we were able to interview four truly outstanding candidates to fill our chief of police position.
Thursday morning, we announced that Kurt Caminske has accepted the Fairfield Glade Community Club’s offer to become the next Fairfield Glade chief of police, effective July 3.
Kurt has more than 25 years of law enforcement and emergency management experience and comes to Fairfield Glade from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office in New York.
In addition to his law enforcement experience, Kurt’s organizational leadership skills include staff and leadership development that will help our police department to continue to grow as a professional law enforcement organization.
We wish to thank Interim Chief Kate Self for her leadership during the transition period, and we congratulate her on her promotion to deputy chief of police, effective July 3.
We are confident that Chief Caminske and Deputy Chief Self will continue to provide the leadership that has resulted in our police department being recognized as a one of the premier law enforcement organizations in Tennessee.
We expect to have a formal announcement next week.
