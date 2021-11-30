CalendarMonth2020

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Dec. 1

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Richie Hollow Trail

Chattanooga

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

$7 carpool

931-267-2243 or

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Plaid Tidings Concert

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Thursday, Dec. 2

Christmas with Sylvia

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$29-$49

931-484-6133

 

Summer Brooke and 

Mountain Faith Band

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30 p.m.

$19, 931-484-5000

ccplayhouse.com

 

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Dec. 3

Friday at the Crossroads

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

Tree lighting at Depot at 5 p.m.

 

Fun and Wine Reception

People’s Choice Fall Art Show Awards

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Coats for the Cold

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

910 Miller Ave.

Anyone who needs warm clothing may select items

4-7 p.m.

 

Billy Kemp

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

$10, tickets on EventBrite

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Dec. 4

Big South Fork Hike

John Litton Loop

Jamestown

Crossville Cracker Barrel rear parking lot

8 a.m.

Carpool $6

931-267-2243 or 

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Christmas Bells Are Ringing

for Salvation Army

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $15

931-484-6133

 

A Homesteads Christmas

Open house

Cumberland Homesteads Tower

96 Hwy. 68

2-5 p.m.

Free

931-456-9663

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

T-3 Glee Choir

Cumberland County Playhouse

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Cumberland County 

Community Chorus

Concert

Fairfield Glade United 

Methodist Church

231 Westchester Dr.

3 p.m.

With Plateau Ringers Handbell Choir

 

Old Fashioned Christmas

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Crafts, classes and events

Help decorate the tree

Faith Girls Christmas Expo

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Coats for the Cold

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

910 Miller Ave.

Anyone who needs warm clothing may select items

10 a.m-2 p.m.

 

Cheer Princess Party

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

$18 in advance from a CCHS Cheerleader

$20 at the door

 

Crossville MMA Fight Night

577 Old Lantana Rd.

6 p.m., $22

Novice MMA event

 

Sunday, Dec. 5

Cumberland County 

Community Chorus

Concert

Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church

231 Westchester Dr.

3 p.m.

With Plateau Ringers Handbell Choir

 

Old Fashioned Christmas

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Crafts, classes and events

Help decorate the tree

Get pictures with Santa

1:30-3:30 p.m.

$10

 

Monday, Dec. 6

Cumberland County 

Community Chorus

Concert

First United Methodist Church

100 Braun St.

6 p.m.

With Stone Memorial High School Choir

 

Ladies Night Out

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

4 p.m., Dinner 5 p.m.

6 p.m., bags, bling and BINGO

$15

Purchase tickets at Fair Park Senior Center

1433 Livingston Rd.

 

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. Beginners

11 a.m. Intermediate

Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234

 

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Comedian James Gregory

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$42-$55

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Smocked Christmas 

Ornament

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

$25 members/$30 guests

10 a.m.-Noon

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Children of Crossville 

Chamber Orchestra

Winter concert

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Short Springs Natural Area 

Tullahoma

Crossville Tractor Supply

8 a.m.

$7

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Terri Utsey and Annetta Deck

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Christmas Cantata

Fairfield Glade United 

Methodist Church

231 Westchester Dr.

6 p.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 9

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Home School Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Chapter 25th Anniversary and Christmas Party

First United Methodist Church Annex Building

69 Neecham Street

5 p.m.

Bring dish and $15 for optional gift exchange

RSVP Norm 931-202-2338 or huxianlj@gmail.com  by Dec. 7.  

 

Friday, Dec. 10

Seven’s Pine

Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

 

The Rough & Tumble

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

$10, tickets on EventBrite

6-8 p.m.

 

Cumberland Swing 

Experience

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Jesse Black

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Dec. 11

Christmas on the Mountain

Wrapping Party

Crossville First United Methodist Church

Gymnasium

100 Braun St.

Enter on Neecham St.

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

All supplied provided — just bring your holiday spirit

 

35th annual Chili Cookoff

Crossville Breakfast Rotary Club

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$50 to enter; $5 for all-you-can-eat chili

$1 each for drinks and hot dogs

931-787-6747 or jeffrey.vires@frontier.com

 

It’s an Abominably 

Awesome Christmas Parade

Downtown Crossville

4:30 p.m. from CCHS

Pick up applications at the Parks and Recreation Office

837 Industrial Blvd.

931-456-6632 

 

Traps and Snares

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-noon

931-335-0349

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Write Away Writing Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Aaron Tippin

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103

7 p.m.

$25

 

Old Fashioned Christmas

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Crafts, classes and events

Help decorate the tree

 

Melissa Ellis

A Soulful Little Christmas

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

2 p.m.

 

Sunday, Dec. 12

A Christmas Carol Starring Mark Cabus

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

3-4:30 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Old Fashioned Christmas

Dirty Girl’s Nursery

697 Dunbar Rd.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Crafts, classes and events

Help decorate the tree

 

Christmas Cantata

Fairfield Glade United 

Methodist Church

231 Westchester Dr.

11 a.m.

 

Monday, Dec. 13

Plateau Ringers Handbell Choir

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Family Games Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Paint Along with Sam Hill

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$30 members/$35 guests

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Fall Creek Falls Hike

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Crossville Tractor Supply 

135 Highland Sq.

8 a.m.

$5

931-267-2243 or 

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org 

 

Ewe Can Knit Needle

Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Sweet Assurance Ladies Christian Ensemble

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Tim Lovelace

Humor with a Purpose

Emmanuel Baptist Church

90 Dayton Ave.

5 p.m.

Love offering

 

Thursday, Dec. 16

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Cumberland County 

Community Band

Holiday Concert

Stone Memorial High School 

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Friday, Dec. 17

Cumberland County 

Community Chorus

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Special Night Runs

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center, Suite 109

228 Interstate Dr.

4-6:30 p.m.

crossvilletrains.org

 

Polar Express [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Saturday, Dec. 18

Lucas & Friends Christmas Show

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$12

931-484-7416 or 931-248-2487

 

Special Night Runs

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Crossville Outlet Center, Suite 109

228 Interstate Dr.

4-6:30 p.m.

crossvilletrains.org

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

