Tuesday, Nov. 30
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Wednesday, Dec. 1
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Richie Hollow Trail
Chattanooga
Leave 8 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
$7 carpool
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Plaid Tidings Concert
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Thursday, Dec. 2
Christmas with Sylvia
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$29-$49
931-484-6133
Summer Brooke and
Mountain Faith Band
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30 p.m.
$19, 931-484-5000
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 3
Friday at the Crossroads
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Tree lighting at Depot at 5 p.m.
Fun and Wine Reception
People’s Choice Fall Art Show Awards
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
931-707-7249
Coats for the Cold
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
910 Miller Ave.
Anyone who needs warm clothing may select items
4-7 p.m.
Billy Kemp
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
$10, tickets on EventBrite
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Big South Fork Hike
John Litton Loop
Jamestown
Crossville Cracker Barrel rear parking lot
8 a.m.
Carpool $6
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@
Christmas Bells Are Ringing
for Salvation Army
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m., $15
931-484-6133
A Homesteads Christmas
Open house
Cumberland Homesteads Tower
96 Hwy. 68
2-5 p.m.
Free
931-456-9663
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
T-3 Glee Choir
Cumberland County Playhouse
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Cumberland County
Community Chorus
Concert
Fairfield Glade United
Methodist Church
231 Westchester Dr.
3 p.m.
With Plateau Ringers Handbell Choir
Old Fashioned Christmas
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Crafts, classes and events
Help decorate the tree
Faith Girls Christmas Expo
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Coats for the Cold
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
910 Miller Ave.
Anyone who needs warm clothing may select items
10 a.m-2 p.m.
Cheer Princess Party
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
$18 in advance from a CCHS Cheerleader
$20 at the door
Crossville MMA Fight Night
577 Old Lantana Rd.
6 p.m., $22
Novice MMA event
Sunday, Dec. 5
Cumberland County
Community Chorus
Concert
Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church
231 Westchester Dr.
3 p.m.
With Plateau Ringers Handbell Choir
Old Fashioned Christmas
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Crafts, classes and events
Help decorate the tree
Get pictures with Santa
1:30-3:30 p.m.
$10
Monday, Dec. 6
Cumberland County
Community Chorus
Concert
First United Methodist Church
100 Braun St.
6 p.m.
With Stone Memorial High School Choir
Ladies Night Out
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
4 p.m., Dinner 5 p.m.
6 p.m., bags, bling and BINGO
$15
Purchase tickets at Fair Park Senior Center
1433 Livingston Rd.
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. Beginners
11 a.m. Intermediate
Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Comedian James Gregory
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$42-$55
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Smocked Christmas
Ornament
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
$25 members/$30 guests
10 a.m.-Noon
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Children of Crossville
Chamber Orchestra
Winter concert
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-484-6133
Short Springs Natural Area
Tullahoma
Crossville Tractor Supply
8 a.m.
$7
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Terri Utsey and Annetta Deck
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Christmas Cantata
Fairfield Glade United
Methodist Church
231 Westchester Dr.
6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Home School Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2 p.m.
931-707-7249
Chapter 25th Anniversary and Christmas Party
First United Methodist Church Annex Building
69 Neecham Street
5 p.m.
Bring dish and $15 for optional gift exchange
RSVP Norm 931-202-2338 or huxianlj@gmail.com by Dec. 7.
Friday, Dec. 10
Seven’s Pine
Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
5:30-7:30 p.m.
The Rough & Tumble
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
$10, tickets on EventBrite
6-8 p.m.
Cumberland Swing
Experience
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Jesse Black
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Christmas on the Mountain
Wrapping Party
Crossville First United Methodist Church
Gymnasium
100 Braun St.
Enter on Neecham St.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
All supplied provided — just bring your holiday spirit
35th annual Chili Cookoff
Crossville Breakfast Rotary Club
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$50 to enter; $5 for all-you-can-eat chili
$1 each for drinks and hot dogs
931-787-6747 or jeffrey.vires@frontier.com
It’s an Abominably
Awesome Christmas Parade
Downtown Crossville
4:30 p.m. from CCHS
Pick up applications at the Parks and Recreation Office
837 Industrial Blvd.
931-456-6632
Traps and Snares
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
8 a.m.-noon
931-335-0349
Southern Sunrise
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Write Away Writing Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Aaron Tippin
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103
7 p.m.
$25
Old Fashioned Christmas
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Crafts, classes and events
Help decorate the tree
Melissa Ellis
A Soulful Little Christmas
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12
A Christmas Carol Starring Mark Cabus
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
3-4:30 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Old Fashioned Christmas
Dirty Girl’s Nursery
697 Dunbar Rd.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Crafts, classes and events
Help decorate the tree
Christmas Cantata
Fairfield Glade United
Methodist Church
231 Westchester Dr.
11 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 13
Plateau Ringers Handbell Choir
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Family Games Night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Paint Along with Sam Hill
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-Noon
$30 members/$35 guests
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Fall Creek Falls Hike
Fall Creek Falls State Park
Crossville Tractor Supply
135 Highland Sq.
8 a.m.
$5
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@
Ewe Can Knit Needle
Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Sweet Assurance Ladies Christian Ensemble
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Tim Lovelace
Humor with a Purpose
Emmanuel Baptist Church
90 Dayton Ave.
5 p.m.
Love offering
Thursday, Dec. 16
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Cumberland County
Community Band
Holiday Concert
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7 p.m., Free
Friday, Dec. 17
Cumberland County
Community Chorus
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Special Night Runs
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center, Suite 109
228 Interstate Dr.
4-6:30 p.m.
Polar Express [G]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Saturday, Dec. 18
Lucas & Friends Christmas Show
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$12
931-484-7416 or 931-248-2487
Special Night Runs
Crossville Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center, Suite 109
228 Interstate Dr.
4-6:30 p.m.
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Commented
