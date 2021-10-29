Stan Zuercher, co-founder of Zurich Homes Custom Builders in Crossville, is an avid supporter of outdoor activities and an active cyclist.
His son, Isaac, goes beyond staying on level ground and frequently engages in long-distance hikes, mountain climbing and rock- and ice-climbing expeditions.
Both of these energetic and creative people support the philosophy of the Tennessee Trails Association of embracing natures’ wonderland as users and conservators of the environment.
To this end, when the TTA’s 2021 annual meeting was being developed, the question of what to support with the expected proceeds from its auction and White Elephant sales was asked.
Without hesitation, the answer was to fund the TTA’s Evan Means Grant Program. This program created in 1999 is named after Evan Means, a co-founder of the TTA in 1968.
Its purpose is to support nonprofit organizations that have projects related to developing and maintaining Tennessee’s network of nature trails that are enjoy-ed by hikers, cyclists and naturalists throughout the state.
Cumberland County’s own Uplands Village was the recipient of a $2,000 grant in June. Those funds, along with substantial work by volunteers, will support construction of a walking trail that will be used by its residents and the general public.
Because the proceeds from the annual meeting were problematical, TTA President Libby Francis, asked the 12 chapter chairs to seek out donors in each of their communities.
When that request came to Norm Brinsley, chairman of the Plateau Chapter in Crossville, he immediately thought of Zurich Homes, who had donated generously to the 2019 annual meeting held in Fairfield Glade.
A call to Isaac Zuercher, manager of the Fairfield Glade Division of Zurich Homes, received a very favorable reply and, along with Stan’s agreement, a check was written for $500.
This generous donation will be pooled with others as well as the proceeds from auction and sales activity during the two days of the annual meeting that was at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, TN.
Stan Zuercher graciously accepted the invitation to present a symbolic check to the TTA president at the start of the business meeting Oct. 23.
Stan’s wife Kim also attended the event and was overwhelmed by seeing her lifelong friend on multiple hikes, in the Plateau Chapter’s 25th anniversary
video.
It was a great evening for all and the TTA thanks Zurich Homes for their important support.
