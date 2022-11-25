The Tennessee Trails Association (TTA) is a 600+ member organization made up of 12 chapters throughout the state. Each year, it conducts an annual business meeting to review its operating results, certify that operations comply with the requirements of maintaining its 501C3 not-for-profit status. A major activity during the meeting is to raise funds for projects promoting use of, and improving, the numerous hiking trails throughout the state. It is in support of the TTA’s fundraising objectives that Crossville’s TTA Plateau Chapter Chairman Norm Brinsley contacted Isaac Zuercher, manager of Zurich Homes in Fairfield Glade, asking for support of this year’s annual meeting in Gatlinburg during the weekend of Nov. 4-6.
Zurich is known for building high quality custom homes in Fairfield Glade and in Nashville’s immediate surrounding areas. Isaac, a hiker, mountain climber, and enthusiastic outdoor and environmental protectionist, has supported the TTA with generous donations in 2019 and 2021. Because 2022 has been a year where people have faced many economic challenges, organizers of this year’s annual meeting were not optimistic about the expected outcome of the event’s fundraising activities. However, when Norm contacted Isaac, asking for support of the TTA’s fundraising efforts, the response was a very positive “yes” followed up by a donation of $500.
In a meeting where Isaac presented Zurich’s check, Norm talked about how the TTA funds projects through its Evan Means Grant Program. That program provides grant money for approved projects to build or improve trails and access to green space open to the general public.
Cumberland County was a recent beneficiary from this program, being awarded funds to build an American with Disabilities Act (ADA) compatible trail at Uplands Village in Pleasant Hill. Norm asked Isaac how Zurich manages constructing homes on land with an abundance of trees and natural flora. In response, Isaac emphasized that both divisions of their company strive to build energy efficient homes with a minimal intrusive footprint on the land and surrounding woodlands. He said their design phase always starts with a thorough study of how a proposed house will best fit on a plot of ground with the least disruption to the natural landscape.
