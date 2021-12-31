Sheryl Webb of Crossville’s Weichert, Realtors-The Webb Agency successfully completed the Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. Fast Track training program.
The training helps quickly bring new and existing Weichert-affiliated agents up to speed on the latest information, resources and technology available to real estate professionals to help them effectively list, promote and sell properties and offer legendary service to their clients.
“Our Fast Track program covers everything a real estate professional needs to know to help them start out on the right track towards a successful career in real estate,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. “This program is designed to offer a unique learning experience to get our new associates productive as quickly as possible.”
Program participants are taught best practices to get started in the real estate industry, find sellers, capture a buyer’s attention and list properties to sell quickly.
Agents who complete the Weichert Fast Track training also gain the confidence and competitive edge to succeed in real estate.
Weichert, Realtors-The Webb Agency is an independently owned and operated Weichert-affiliated office.
It has offices at 874 West Ave., Crossville; and 2691 Peavine Rd., Fairfield Glade.
Contact Webb at 931-707-8787 or webbsheryl@gmail.com for more about Weichert, Realtors-The Webb Agency.
Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. has grown steadily since Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert Companies, launched the company’s franchise division in 2001. The affiliate division was created to offer a business model for franchisee ownership candidates described as “a clearly defined operating system for marketing and managing a real estate business.”
Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. announced its first affiliate in 2002, was ranked as one of the top traditional residential real estate franchises in Entrepreneur’s 2021 Franchise 500 and was identified in 2021 by Franchise Business Review as one of the top U.S. franchises for owner satisfaction.
Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. has offices serving more than 370 markets in 41 states. Visit Weichert.com for information.
