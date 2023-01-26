By Sharron Eckert, Chronicle contributor
Three gallery owners are joining together to provide better opportunities for their artisans.
The joint venture will inhabit the showrooms of FACS (For Arts, Crafts, and Supplies) in Landers Crossroads, the former Crossville Outlet Center, at 228 Interstate Dr.
The facility’s new owner, Chris Landers is seeking to revitalize the building and is intent on bringing in more businesses to the mall.
One of the three is Dorothy Dale, owner of The Rainbow’s End. Her gallery on Peavine Rd. will be closing this month.
Dale herself is an artisan specializing in fiber and is an excellent instructor of knitting and crochet.
Among other materials, she enjoys using men’s ties in quilts and pillows and other decorative items.
Dale also designs ornaments and bowls from cards.
Another is Diana Geisler of Shed Shop Crafts, formerly located in the mall. She specializes in wreaths of many designs for holidays and special occasions.
Geisler will create custom wreaths on special order. Her husband works with wood, refining it for benches and for dog bowls.
Brenda Preuss is the owner/manager of FACS and has a reputation of honoring and supporting her artisans.
The store is designed and arranged for sales of items but has the unique distinction of being available for viewing.
“We get a lot of visitors off the I-40 highway who enjoy walking through our store,” she said.
Dale added, “This is a place where people can come and see things made locally.”
Near the book display will be a Reading Area with the plan to also have book signings and readings.
FACS has a selection of supplies and materials with Preuss offering instruction and encouragement on their uses for a variety of applications.
The three gallery owners are each dedicated to their artisans and are eager to provide good display space along with two classrooms for instruction.
In addition to the regular display space, there is a monthly Artisans Day in the building’s hallways.
A special open house is scheduled for March 11.
At FACS, there is not a requirement to spend “work time” because there are staff cashiers.
However, each artisan can be responsible for setting up their own assigned space.
A number of security cameras are around the store. About 70 artisans are on rental contract but there is room for about 20 more artisans to participate.
Artisans interested in rental space may call Preuss at 931-210-5599.
Artisans and customers are asked to be patient with road construction, which will improve shortly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.