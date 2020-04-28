Victoria Campbell recently opened Total Balance Therapy, specializing in women’s health physical therapy. Campbell is the only certified physical therapist in Crossville to offer pelvic floor physical therapy.
“My focus is to serve my patients and offer the community something here so they don’t have to travel all the way to Cookeville,” Campbell said.
At Total Balance Therapy, Campbell’s plan is to meet patient goals by providing skilled services, teaching independent strategies for success, and promoting wellness for the mind and body to accomplish balance.
Campbell said she is a passionate and driven health care provider with a special interest in women's health physical therapy.
After working for several years in a variety of physical therapy settings, she decided to focus more on one-on-one patient care, promoting wellness and fitness that will extend beyond the clinical practice.
“With these exercises and routine, it’s something that can develop into a lifestyle change and mean much more than simply clinical physical therapy,” Campbell said.
Campbell graduated with honors from the University of Mississippi Medical Center with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree in 2017. She was trained through Balanced Body in reformer Pilates in 2014.
Campbell received post-doctorate clinical education in pelvic floor physical therapy through the American Physical Therapy Association and is pursuing the Women’s Health Clinical Specialist board certification.
She said pelvic floor therapy isn’t just for women as sometimes men are required to receive and benefit from that form of physical therapy.
Campbell has a background of ballet dance, which taught her discipline, creativity, and the importance of balance, both on and off the dance floor.
The pelvic floor physical therapy works with the muscles, ligaments, nerves, blood vessels and organs contained in and around the pelvis. This region functions to stabilize the spine and lower body, support the pelvic organs, control the emptying of the bladder and bowel, and initiate and maintain sexual function.
The muscles of the pelvic floor may become weakened, resulting in incontinence or pelvic organ prolapse or other issues.
Tissues in pelvic region may also have increased tone or become tightened, which can lead to difficulty emptying bladder or bowel, pain with daily activities, or discomfort. There is associated dysfunction of the spine, sacroiliac joints and lower extremities.
Total Balance Therapy also offers pregnancy and postpartum care.
Pregnancy and child birth cause changes in a woman’s body, including postural changes, stress on the musculoskeletal system and increased weight on the lower abdomen and pelvic floor. As a result, pain in the lower back or pelvis, urinary incontinence or separation of the abdominals may occur.
In the postpartum phase, hormonal changes, lifestyle adjustments and external demands such as carrying the baby and return to work may delay necessary healing.
With the majority of women experiencing some level of pain or dysfunction during pregnancy or postpartum, focused physical therapy treatment allows for improved ability to resume exercise and daily activities.
Total Balance Therapy also offers Pilates classes. Pilates is a type of mind-body activity using a mat or a variety of equipment that is based on Joseph Pilates’ six principles: concentration, centering, control, precision, and flow.
With focused movements, Pilates promotes strength, stability, and flexibility of the entire body.
“It is a perfect complement to skilled physical therapy treatment because it is safe, unique and utilizes increased mindfulness to lower stress, increase awareness and improve overall fitness and function,” she said.
Orthopedic rehabilitation is also offered at Total Balance Physical Therapy.
Traditional physical therapy care incorporates strength, coordination and function of the whole body following injury, surgery or decline in medical status. Regardless of the diagnosis or body part involved, therapy aims to meet the patient’s personal goals, provide education on strategies to maintain progress and avoid future injury, and obtain a high level of function in order to perform daily or recreational tasks.
At Total Balance a patient receives an initial one-hour evaluation.
This allows a patient to share concerns and goals in a safe, private environment. Campbell reviews the patient’s medical history, examines the musculoskeletal and neurovascular systems, and formulates short-term and long-term goals.
Campbell said assessing the body as a whole is essential to create a successful plan of care.
Follow-up visits consist of one-hour private treatment sessions utilizing specific therapy techniques based on a patient’s individual goals.
For all patients, the long-term goal following discharge from physical therapy is maintenance of progress using self-care techniques, exercise and lifestyle modifications as needed.
Campbell said Total Balance Therapy offers fitness services in private sessions or group class settings. By participating in exercise in the clinic setting, patients have the opportunity to transition from their physical therapy plan of care into their exercise routine and maintenance program knowing they are performing appropriate exercises for their bodies.
“You don’t have to be a therapy patient in order to use our services. We’re here to serve our patients and local community,” Campbell said.
For more information about Total Balance Therapy, visit the office, by appointment, at 129 Walker Hill St., call 931-787-1715, or visit online at www.totalbalancetherapy.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.