There are many ways to say “thank you” for all the work health care and first responders do.
The Good Samaritan Society of Fairfield Glade wanted to share their support for the health care heroes — the nurses, doctors and first responders who dedicate their careers to helping those they serve and heal.
“We wanted everyone to know how much we appreciate all the great work all our health care providers do in response to the health care challenges we are addressing,” said Frank Horvath, Good Samaritan Society’s acting director of communications and media relations.
“The work by all is a testament to the courage these heroes do to make our community safe, secure and healthy.”
Banners were recently placed throughout the community to let the public know how much the Good Samaritan Society appreciates all health care heroes. Banners were placed at the Good Samaritan Society, Fairfield Glade Police and Fire Departments, Cumberland County Fire Department and near Cumberland Medical Center.
“It is with great collaboration in the community that all our healthcare professionals are recognized and supported, especially during this time working with staff members, patients and residents of the community and we want to show how we can lead and make an impact,” said Brandon Newman, Good Samaritan Society administrator.
Contact Horvath at 931-250-2742 or fhorvath@good-sam.com for more information.
