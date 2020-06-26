Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crossville welcomes Katina Elmore.
She is the TCAT Crossville dual enrollment high school cosmetology instructor and full-time instructor.
Katina and her husband, Brett, along with their two daughters, Drew and Jorjabel, live in Crossville. She has 23 years of industry experience and is a Tennessee College of Applied Technology Livingston alumni.
Elmore received her cosmetology instructor license at TCAT Hohenwald. Her goal is to share her passion and knowledge with future cosmetology students.
TCAT at Crossville, at 910 Miller Ave., offers training in 16 high-demand industries with rolling admissions.
Call 931-484-7502 for more information.
