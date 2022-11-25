Synergy Medical Associates is now offering EMSCULPT NEO by BTL Aesthetics.
The FDA-approved body-shaping treatment has shown incredible results in multiple clinical studies targeting the abdomen, buttocks, inner thighs, arms and legs. This non-invasive technology reduces fat by 30% and increases muscle by 25% on average, and is the first of its kind to simultaneously treat both muscle and fat to change the tone and appearance of the treated area.
EMSCULPT NEO delivers radio frequency to destroy fat and a HIFEM, a registered trademark, to stimulate muscle in the treatment area. By delivering optimal energy in a short period of time, the treatment offers more results and confidence in less time and for less costs.
Synergy Medical is also offering the Emsella™ Chair, a non-invasive electromagnetic device with FDA clearance to restore pelvic floor muscle and neuromuscular control for intimate health and urinary incontinence in women and men — fully clothed.
In strengthening these muscles, Emsella™ significantly reduces the symptoms related to incontinence. In addition, a stronger pelvic floor reduces nocturia – waking up in the night to void – and can even improve sexual satisfaction.”
Joanna Gibbs, RPH, MD, and Reneé Boston, PT, PA-C, offer medical and aesthetic services, including face and body contouring services and skin treatments. Learn more at synergymedassociates.com or call 931-250-5433.
