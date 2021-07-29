Sonic Drive-In is more than shakes and hot dogs. The company also recognizes and rewards teachers, and a Crossville educator is a recipient of its largess.
Melissa Buffkin, who teaches second grade at Martin Elementary School, received a combined donation of $635 for the project Reading Around the World. The money was part of $1.5 million donated to teacher requests on national education nonprofit site DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day May 4. Sonic Drive-In matched 50% of each donation made to more than 7,000 teachers around the country.
“Teachers took this past year head-on, engineering a variety of innovative methods to keep their students learning in both in-person and virtual classrooms,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for Sonic. “We express our gratitude to these teachers, who create inspirational learning environments for students during a challenging time. With Sonic’s $1.5 million donation match, we were able to help teachers access much-need supplies to successfully complete this school year.”
Sonic has donated more than $19 million to public school teachers, helping more than 36,000 teachers and impacting nearly 7.4 million students in public schools nationwide since 2009.
