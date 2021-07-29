SKD Print, Pak & Ship aims to be Crossville’s go-to center for shipping products and unique printing concepts.
“We can pack and ship almost anything,” said Blain Dorn, owner and operator of the drop-off and shipping center at 215 Highland Square. “We are not part of a franchise. We are independently owned.”
Dorn opened his new concept mailing services business on June 1. The local businessman employs locals to serve their fellow community residents. It offers mailbox rental and serves as an authorized drop-off and shipping center for UPS, FedEx ground and express, DHL and the U.S. Postal Service.
“We have a POS system designed by PostalMate/PC Synergy who supports several thousand mailbox stores across the nation,” Dorn said.
SKD also serves as a delivery destination.
“You can avoid porch pirates,” said Dorn about the practice of theft of newly delivered packages. “Just rent a mailbox … or have your packages delivered to SKD for safekeeping until you can retrieve them.”
The printing side of the business offers help and customer participation in creating personalized banners. Printing of indoor and outdoor banners, yard signs, blueprints, business cards, photos from smartphones or flash drives and personalized gift wrap are among the services available.
“Of course, we sell a variety of boxes and printing supplies,” Dorn added.
Products include boxes, fillers, tape and labels for packing, as well as mailing envelopes and carrier boxes.
Other products and services offered include one- and two-sided color and black-and-white copies, fax, notary public, laminating and public-use computers.
SKD Print, Pak & Ship is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Call 931-287-4050 for more details.
