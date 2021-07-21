Jessi Cagle was a licensed physical therapist assistant who became a certified yoga instructor to offer another service to her patients. Her daughter, Kyla Pugh, is also a yoga instructor.
With a downturn in the economy due to COVID-19, Cagle lost her job as a physical therapist but has found a new calling as a yoga instructor. Better yet, she’s her own boss and works with her daughter.
Cagle and Pugh opened Shine Yoga and Health at the end of last August. Located at 39 Cother St. in Crossville, the studio offers classes, taught by Cagle and Pugh, for all levels and includes some featuring strength training circuits and yoga.
They developed the latter last summer with Tom and Cid Griffin, both of whom lost more than 30 pounds. Cagle also offers personal training and/or yoga for private or semiprivate sessions.
The staff also includes Joanie Gilbert, who recently started teaching a dance fitness class. Boasting five years of teaching experience, she brings a lot of energy and fun to her class. Rachel Hawn, who has taught dance for over a decade and yoga for five years, brings experience, variety and grace to her early morning Power Yoga classes and a chair class starting in July. First-time visitors receive a free class.
Summer fun time activities and food include water gun fights, bubbles, watermelon and popsicles.
Cagle’s yoga career started when she enrolled in a 200-hour teacher training with Rebecca Dennis of Laughing Bodies. To prepare for her certification test conducted by Dennis, Cagle practiced with family, friends and coworkers. She passed the test and subsequently gave classes once a week to her practice group members and some of her physical therapy patients.
For two years, Cagle, with the permission of her physical therapy clinic, conducted weekly Saturday classes. She was joined by Pugh, an eight-year practitioner of yoga who performed the more difficult version of a pose. Cagle demonstrated the modifications so students would have visual clues of both versions.
Then COVID-19 came along, canceling the classes and putting Cagle on furlough from her job as physical therapy assistant. Following a corporate decision to not bring back furloughed PTAs, Cagle was unemployed. She started sending out resumes, praying and researching different avenues, one of which eventually led to own studio.
Shine offers classes every day except Sunday, and its schedule can be found on Facebook and its website, shineyogaandhealth.com. Zoom classes are available upon request.
