You never know what treasures you’ll find — if you just dig for them.
That’s the premise of Dig & Find, one of Crossville’s newest businesses.
Bins all over the 2,000-square-foot shopping floor in The Barn 1337 West Ave., Suite. 102, are filled with merchandise ranging from health and beauty products to toys, snack foods, clothes, phone cases, light bulbs and more.
“You name it, you can find it,” said co-owner Aaron Pedigo. “The first time you pick up something, you’re hooked.”
Pedigo and business partner Matthew Hale — “You can almost call us friends,” Hale quipped — opened for business Oct. 22.
It was a hit from the moment the double doors opened.
“We had a line of 30-40 people,” Pedigo said.
It’s a no-frills, low-overhead enterprise void of bright sales banners and merchandise displays that may or may not be offered for a bargain price.
Instead, shoppers peruse wooden bins the partners built themselves and fill with products that are available for the day’s price. Wednesday, for example, is $2 day.
And that means all merchandise — from home décor to wet suits that retail at $50 each. One lucky shopper on Wednesday took home four of the latter, for a grand total of $8.
“They call them bin stores,” Pedigo said. “Some people call them bargain stores. Here, it’s kind of discounted.”
Hale and Pedigo buy their merchandise in bulk from retailers like Amazon.com who have returned goods and no market for them. The two then sell it as-is to customers. Products may be out of their original packaging, or even in a box for a different product.
“Even the majority of our stuff is at least half price,” Hale said.
An example is a box labeled as king-sized sheets one customer asked to be opened for better inspection. Once opened, it was discovered the box contained not sheets but two security cameras.
Despite what’s in the bins, the customer can buy it for the day’s price. A shopper on opening weekend paid top dollar — $6 — for a pair of bluetooth glasses. The specs retail for more than $300 on Amazon.
Premium prices are on Friday and Saturday, when new merchandise is stocked. Prices afterward change daily, dropping by the day until the next weekend.
Hale and Pedigo teaming up on a business venture seemed a natural progression in their friendship. Their wives, Hunter Hale and Amanda Pedigo, work together at Wyndham in Fairfield Glade, and the four of them are giving it their all to make the endeavor succeed.
It’s a family affair down to the name, suggested by Hale’s mother and voted on by both families.
They hope to expand in the future, with an eye toward a larger facility within the next three to five years, and possibly moving into other areas long range.
“We’re just a couple of local boys trying to make it in the big world,” Hale said.
Dig & Find is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Call 931-787-1044 for more information.
