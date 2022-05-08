The United Fund recently received a $1,500 corporate grant from Regions Bank.
The grant aligns with Regions values of building a better community through economic and community development, education and workforce readiness and financial wellness.
The United Fund and their partner agencies provide programs and services that help people in the community accomplish these values.
The agencies provide a hand up rather than a handout through their programs that strengthen families and provide services to children and youth of Cumberland County.
For more about how to help build a better community contact Holly Neal at 931-484-4082 or hollyneal@cumberlandunitedfund.org.
