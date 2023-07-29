Gina Knight, Realtor, owner and broker of Re/Max Finest, hosted a ribbon cutting for the business’ new location at 24 Oak Rd. in Crossville in May.
Knight recently enjoyed the opportunity to showcase the Upper Cumberland with Americans Dream TV.
The real estate services office led by Knight offers a culture of excellence and professional, with a team committed to staying up-to-date on market trends, industry regulations and the latest tools to ensure clients receive the best possible guidance throughout their real estate journey.
Learn more about Re/Max Finest real estate services by calling 931-484-4003.
