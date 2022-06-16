Operation BBQ Rescue visited the Crossville location of Manchester Tank June 9, serving first responders a barbecue dinner and offering workshops from expert pit masters.
As a manufacturer of propane tanks for grills, Manchester Tank & Equipment was excited to host Operation BBQ Relief at their Industrial Blvd. location.
Operations BBQ Rescue is a nonprofit organization founded in May 2011 to assist with tornado relief efforts following a devastating tornado in Joplin, MO. Competitive pit masters from nine states answered the call to feed displaced families and first responders, serving more than 120,000 meals in a 13-day period.
The Joplin tornado response resulted in a network of volunteer pit masters that responds to similar emergencies, including the tornados in Kentucky last December. Laura Croft, a Manchester Tank employee in Princeton, KY, was able to experience their service firsthand during that relief effort after she lost her stepmother and aunt after the tornadic storms destroyed their neighborhood.
To date, Operation BBQ Relief has provided more than 9 million meals across the United States and internationally. They have responded to natural disasters, assisted health care workers during the COVID-19 response, and through the Always Serving Project which benefits the homeless, first responders, veterans and members of the military.
To learn more about Operation BBQ Relief or how to become a volunteer, visit operationbbqrelief.org.
