One Bank of Tennessee presented the Avalon Center with $10,736.77 donation in honor of the bank’s 121st year in business. The donation includes donations from the community matched 120% by One Bank.
“We are so thankful to be in a community that continues to support our organization and mission to end power-based violence,” said Rachel Bruning, executive director of the nonprofit organization. “The funds raised through the support of each individual and then generously matched by One Bank are utilized to provide comprehensive services to domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in Cumberland County, such as emergency shelter, transitional housing, court advocacy and support groups.”
Avalon provides support services to domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in Bledsoe, Cumberland, Fentress, Morgan, Rhea, Roane and Van Buren counties.
A crisis line is available 24-7 to anyone in need of services: 1-800-641-3434. Trained advocates or volunteers can provide immediate intervention to assist survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault. Avalon Center also provides temporary emergency shelter to ensure survivors have access to a safe environment.
Avalon also assists survivors with court advocacy, safety planning, financial education and job search assistance, and help accessing medical treatment. Child and youth programs include individual activities and parenting support.
To learn more about how Avalon Center is serving the Cumberland County and Upper Cumberland community, visit avaloncentertn.org.
One Bank of Tennessee began Oct. 2, 1901, as the Bank of Monterey. Throughout the past 121 years, One Bank has expanded to serve additional rural communities in the Upper Cumberland and beyond. It became the Bank of Putnam County in 1976 and continued to innovate its services and products. One Bank installed the first ATM in Putnam County.
For much of its history, the Bank of Putnam family of financial institutions operated under separate names, including the Cumberland County Bank and the Bank of White County. In 2020, these offices united under a single name: One Bank of Tennessee.
One Bank donated more than $121,000 to organizations across the nine counties they serve.
Learn more about One Bank of Tennessee at onebanktn.com.
