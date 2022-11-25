One Bank of Tennessee recently presented a $10,736.77 donation to Avalon Center. On hand for the presentation are, from left, Lorrie Kerley, manager of the West Ave. branch; Lena Jordon, manager of the Lake Tansi branch; Ammon Hitchcock, One Bank vice chairman; Rachel Bruning, Avalon Center executive director; Joe Salvato, One Bank community president; Elizabeth Fornet, One Bank chairman; and David Kinchler, One Bank president and CEO.