Casey Dillon loves to give back to his community.
That’s why opening North Main Medical last December is a perfect fit for the Crossville native, now a physician assistant-certified.
“I would like to see North Main Medical as a premier facility for Cumberland and surrounding counties,” he said. “The goal for North Main Medical is to continue to be a light in the community while adapting to the needs of our town, providing elite health care while expanding our patient base.”
The clinic at 3094 N. Main St., Crossville, offers urgent care, family medicine to treat primary care needs like diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol, and dermatology.
“We have your urgent care needs covered, from stitches to treating your cough and cold, keeping you out of the ER for non-emergent needs,” Dillon said. “We also offer dermatology services from acne and rash treatment to skin cancer surveillance and skin cancer removal.”
Dillon opened his clinic Dec. 7, 2020, with office manager Sandy Leon and licensed practical nurse Cristy Nichols. Angelica Garcia has since been added to the office staff.
“We have exceeded our milestones thus far, and growth has increased nicely in our urgent care services, family medicine and especially in our dermatology services,” Dillon said. “It is possible that we could be adding an employee within the year.”
Due to patient requests, Dillon said he’s begun prescribing Accutane for acne. It’s one example of how the clinic will continue to adapt to the needs of the community.
“Here at North Main Medical, we treat our patients like family, offering compassionate services and health care that you are confident in,” Dillon said.
“We have a hard-working staff that understand that your time is important to you, so we strive for a short wait time.”
North Main Medical is accepting new patients and accepts most major medical insurances.
Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, except for the last Saturday of the month.
Call 931-644-5423 for more information.
