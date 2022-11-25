A new cleaning service named Clean Life LLC has opened in Sunbright, TN, in Morgan County. With over a decade of experience in the field, CEO Rex Jackson created the company this year, after two years of preparation.
“Clean Life takes great pride in the quality of the services we provide and the satisfaction of our clients. We guarantee the services we provide,” Jackson said.
One of their speciality areas is air duct and HVAC cleaning, including brushing and vacuuming, fighting mold and mildew, and sanitizer fogging. Jackson said in the future, he plans to set up annual or bi-annual air duct cleaning with clients.
In cleaning the exterior of a home or building, Clean Life provides both soft washes and pressure-washing, as well as gutter cleaning, crawlspace encapsulation and insect fogging. For interiors, they perform carpet, tile and hardwood cleaning services, including floor stripping, waxing and buffing.
“We pride ourselves on punctuality and attention to detail,” Jackson said. “We will work night shifts to accommodate stores and restaurants. We believe in conducting business in a professional manner, but also building friendships with our clients.”
Jackson said his goal for this business within the next 10 years is to expand Clean Life to cover all of Tennessee.
Clean Life LLC is located at 1394 Deer Lodge Hwy, in Sunbright, TN. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information on the services they offer, call 865-255-3385.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.