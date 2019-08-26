The staff of the Crossville Food City was all smiles last week as they celebrated the grand opening of their renovated store.
The event marked the end of an eight-month construction project that added 10,000 square feet to the store, added more than 900 items and installed a drive-thru window for the pharmacy.
“Our customers love it,” said store manager Brad Holt.
Among the expanded offerings at the store are sushi, an in-store Starbucks, expanded deli section with a soup and salad bar and an expanded produce section.
Food City came to Crossville in 1990 when it purchased White Stores. The West Ave. location opened in 1996. The company also built a second Cumberland County store on Peavine Rd.
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry thanked the company for investing in Crossville.
“We appreciate your confidence in our community,” he said.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster added, “I’m always excited to see our community grow. We are thankful for this store.”
He reflected on the need to conduct business — either retail or government — in the “right way.”
“Looking around this facility, you can tell Food City believes in doing things the right way,” he said. “It’s beautiful. Job well done.”
Food City President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Smith said, “Having grown up in a small town, I understand the dynamics of what it means to have good merchants in a town, to keep people trading in that town, to keep tax dollars at home … One of the things we’re committed to is not to just take out of the community but to give back to it.”
Mickey Eldridge, executive director of Cumberland Good Samaritans, said Food City had been a good corporate neighbor and partner for the local nonprofit organization.
“When you started Food City, I don’t know where you thought it would go, but in Crossville, you’ve reached many homes and helped a lot of people,” Eldridge said.
The business has been a long-time supporter of Cumberland Good Samaritans’ feeding programs that benefit their clients and other feeding programs across the county through donations of food and funds.
Eldridge said, “My family shops at Food City because it’s a hometown store.”
She thanked Holt and former long-time manager Lamarr Green cared about their neighbors and had always been willing to assist with community needs.
“When you’re trying to help people with emergency services or have enough food to eat, you look around your community for businesses that want to help and be a part. I have never called on Brad Holt and asked for help that he wasn’t right there figuring out a way to help,” she said.
Smith said he is the second generation leader of the company. His father, Jack Curtis Smith, started the family grocery business in 1955.
“The one that did start it is smiling from somewhere else right now,” Smith said. “He was proud to be in Crossville.”
Smith also thanked Green for attending.
“Lamarr taught this young guy a lot about the grocery business, and even more about the people business,” Smith said, referring to himself. “The way he taught people, the way the treated people and the way he was part of this community.
“As I’ve grown up with the company, I’ve learned from a lot of people how to be a better grocer and how to be a better community partner.”
Smith said the company had built a nice store for the Crossville employees, but added, “It’s up to them to take care of their customers. We turn them loose to do that.”
The company remains a private, family-owned company, but it also offers profit sharing to its employees at no cost to the employee, Smith said. About 10,000 employees own stock in the company and, as it grows, so does their share.
“We’re proud of that,” Smith said.
The renovation represented an investment of money, time and resources.
“We we make a decision to invest $4 or $5 million, you look at the team and say, ‘Yep, those guys can take care of it,’” Smith said.
Jason Hendrickson, district manager for the grocery chain, said, “We’ve come a long way in eight months … We can’t be more proud of the process we’ve been through and what we have to offer our customers.”
He thanked Holt for leading the process and presented his wife, Christy, with flowers as thanks for her support and patience during the process.
“Retail is a great job, but it takes us away a lot of times,” Hendrickson said.
Also thanked for their hard work during the renovation and throughout the year were: Anthony Woolbright, John Bogard and Greg Hull, assistant managers; Norman Cunningham, designated assistant manager; Ramona Kerns, bakery/deli manager; Kristie Case, Starbucks manager; Kathy Durso, floral manager; Baylee Rhea, head cashier; Mark Decess, dairy manager; Cindy Kent, frozen food coordinator; Richard Winningham, meat manager; Tyler Gibson, produce manager; Denise G’fellers, fuel coordinator; Bethany Geisler, human relations coordinator; and Brandon Quillen, pharmacist.
Ron Tacker, executive vice president of store operations, said, “It’s a very nice store and we’re very excited to be here.
“The thing we would tell you today is to go back and tell a friend. And they can come and see the new Food City.”
