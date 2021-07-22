Creekside Brewing Company has now reopened its doors after a difficult beginning led to the brewery tapping out after only being open for seven weeks last year.
“Rashaell and I are back,” said Eric Anderson.
It was a venture the-husband-and wife team had dreamt to accomplish together to make a living. Unfortunately, just as the dream had begun, the previous brewmaster and business partner suffered some unexpected health issues and retired.
That not only shut Creekside’s doors, but with it, the business dissolved, equipment was sold and the permits were gone.
They had to start their dream back up from scratch.
Originally from Arizona, Rashaell said, “This is why we moved here; to do this… We came here to do this, we’re going to do it.”
The Andersons bought out the partnership, purchased new equipment, new signs, and had to go back through the process to re-establish permits.
The reopen took some time.
Eric said. “It’s been fun to reopen… I’m happy to be back in my little corner there.”
In the meantime, they added some outdoor features to expand their seating as an indoor/outdoor venue and offer their customers a place to dine and drink al fresco in view of the beautiful property, with corn hole, a gazebo and a covered picnic area in the back.
“We’ll keep building as we go,” said Eric.
Eventually, they plan to expand the kitchen, but for now they are operating with what they have.
With the expanded outdoor space, they hope to incorporate live music and events very soon.
So far, they are permitted to sell beer on tap but are still awaiting the necessary permits to be able to brew their own craft beers. They are hopeful to be brewing by September, and plan to brew porters, cream ales, English pale ales, honey wheats, seasonal brews and more.
Until then, they are serving guests Tennessee craft beer brews from local breweries, like YeeHaw, Old Shed and Lillypad, on tap. Eric said they’ve had some good support from the area breweries.
“They’re happy that we’re back and we’re happy to support them, as well,” Eric said.
Aside from brewskies, they also offer a menu of sandwiches and dishes using their smoked Texas-style barbecue brisket, pulled pork, ribs, sandwiches on homemade pretzel buns and side dishes, including potato salad and their cilantro and lime coleslaw. They smoke all the meat on-site.
“We want everybody to leave here satisfied,” Rashaell added. And you can, especially if you order up their epic cookie that one customer dubbed “Big as Your Face Cookie” as so noted on the menu.
Thursday evenings are “Thirsty Thursday” when Rashaell comes up with a specialty dish to offer just for that night. While they don’t offer a full menu on Thursdays, the surprise is part of the charm.
And, if you’re lucky, you might go on a Thirsty Thursday when she’s serving up their ingenious brisket taco or loaded pulled pork nachos.
“That’s going to get hugely popular real fast. That’s one of our busiest nights,” Eric said.
They adore their customers. They have people from all over the country, new residents and locals from a mix of backgrounds and experiences bringing their stories to the brewery. The Andersons could not be happier to get to welcome them back.
“You get a lot of different people, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Rashaell. “We enjoy it. Without them, we don’t have this place, you know? We don’t exist. Our customers are very important to us.”
“Top priority,” Eric said. “We want to make sure that everybody comes out of here satisfied; with what they’ve had to eat, what they’ve had to drink, the experience that they’ve had.”
Creekside Brewing Company is located at 11750 Hwy. 127 S. in Crossville. Business hours are Thursday 3-7 p.m. for Thirsty Thursday Night, and their full menu is offered for Friday-Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. They also sell their smoked meats by the pound.
“We’re just trying to provide something for people to be; a family-friendly environment,” Rashaell said. “The best part is seeing all the happy faces that come in because we’re open and they’re excited and we’re excited and the conversations. Everybody just has fun.”
