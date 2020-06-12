Homes for Heroes affiliates Don Warren of Southwest Funding and Debbie Shulman of Compass Realty Group recently Jesse Miles with its April Hero of the Month award.
They also presented Kathy Hamby with a Hero of the Month Special Recognition for April.
A kindergarten teacher at Martin Elementary, Miles was nominated by a parent for going above and beyond to help each of her students adjust to their new life as a student.
She has been patient, kind, and understanding and has thought outside the box to come up with solutions to any problems that were faced during the school year.
The parent said Miles has always been straightforward, caring, and excellent with parent teacher communication.
Hamby received the Hero of the Month Special Recognition award for her work as the Cumberland County Nutrition Department supervisor.
Even though the schools have been closed since mid-March, children are still being fed throughout the county. Hamby always goes above and beyond to make sure the cafeteria employees have what they need to make sure the kids have what they need nutritionally.
“Without Ms. Kathy, our department and nutrition program wouldn’t be as amazing and successful as it is,” said Meggan Goucher, cafeteria manager.
Plaques for Hero of the Month honorees were provided by Crossville Trophy and Gifts.
